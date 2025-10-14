Menu

Sciopero nazionale del comparto igiene ambientale: disagi possibili nella raccolta dei rifiuti

TRINITAPOLI - Il Comune di Trinitapoli informa la cittadinanza che venerdì 17 ottobre è stato proclamato uno sciopero sindacale nazionale del comparto igiene ambientale, al quale ha aderito anche il gestore del servizio locale di raccolta rifiuti.

In conseguenza dell’adesione, il servizio di raccolta non sarà garantito durante l’intera giornata, fatta eccezione per le prestazioni essenziali previste dalla Legge n. 146/1990 e successive modifiche, che tutelano i servizi minimi in caso di agitazioni sindacali.

Per limitare i disagi e prevenire accumuli in strada, l’amministrazione comunale invita i cittadini a non esporre i rifiuti secondo il calendario ordinario, in via del tutto precauzionale, fino alla regolare ripresa del servizio.

«Ringraziamo la cittadinanza per la collaborazione e il senso civico - dichiara l’assessore all’Ambiente ed Ecologia, Tonia Iodice -. La partecipazione di tutti è fondamentale per mantenere il decoro urbano anche in occasione di eventi straordinari come questo».

La normale raccolta riprenderà non appena conclusa la giornata di sciopero.

GAETANO DALOISO

